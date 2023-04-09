A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday

A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Police are continuing to seek a second suspect, who is unknown at this time.

Around 5:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of W. Sheridan Avenue, a 14-year-old boy was shot, according to Milwaukee Police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are continuing to seek a second suspect, who is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Boy, 14, injured in Milwaukee shooting, boy, 12, taken into custody