12-year-old burn victim recovering in Las Vegas after campfire mishap

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Getting a phone call from your child telling you they lit their foot on fire is a call no parent wants to get, according to Tammy Barlow.

“He said, ‘They’re taking me to the ER,’” Tammy said. “I told him, ‘OK, I’ll meet you there.’”

It happened Saturday night, when Tammy’s son, Kelvin Barlow, 12, was starting a campfire in his friend’s backyard and accidentally lit himself on fire. He dropped the gas canister on his foot and flames caught.

Kelvin shared the first thing that popped in his mind: “Run,” he said. “I ran over to a dirt spot, fell down, and put the fire out with my hand.”

His running caused the blaze to spread to the grass around them. They eventually stopped the fire, but shoes and clothes were left melted. Kelvin got second- and third-degree burns covering his left foot and ankle.

“It did hurt really, really bad,” he said.

Kelvin is in Las Vegas for treatment. He received a cadaver skin graft and expects to be in the hospital for about 10 days.

It’s a situation both Tammy and Kelvin say they’re learning from.

“They’re teenage boys, I should have asked more questions,” Tammy said.

“Make sure you’re under parent supervision,” Kelvin advised. “Don’t use gasoline to start a fire like I did.”

