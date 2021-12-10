12-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of another child, Georgia police say

A child is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Clayton County, Georgia, authorities said.

Police have charged a 12-year-old with murder in the death of an 11-year-old on Dec. 9, according to a news release.

The 12-year-old, who wasn’t publicly named, also faces charges of aggravated assault, evidence tampering, child cruelty and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, police said.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting Thursday evening in Riverdale and said two children were involved.

The 11-year-old was shot and died at the scene, according to the release. Police haven’t released details about what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Riverdale is about 13 miles south of Atlanta.

