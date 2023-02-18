12-year-old child crossing street killed in crash in north Phoenix

Phoenix police.

Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old child while crossing mid-block in north Phoenix.

Officers responded to a call of a serious vehicle collision at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday near 19th Avenue and Wood Drive. When they arrived, they found Aiden Begay, 12, lying in the roadway with serious injuries, police said.

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded and transported Begay to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The vehicle and driver involved in the collision remained in the area and cooperated with the investigation, according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

"No signs of impairment from the driver were observed," Krynsky said.

Detectives responded and determined Begay crossed mid-block across 19th Avenue just before the collision. Speed does not appear to be a factor, police said.

The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 12-year-old killed while crossing street in north Phoenix