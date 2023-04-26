After 12-year-old’s death in drive-by shooting, Hartford leaders vote to form special committee on gun violence

Just days after a 12-year-old girl was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, city leaders have tasked a special committee with addressing the gun violence epidemic plaguing the city.

The resolution, calling for a special committee on gun violence, was introduced by city council President Maly Rosado and sponsored by council member John Gale. It passed unanimously at the city council meeting on Monday.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a few months,” Rosado said. “I’ve seen an escalation in violence and it’s very concerning to me. This is not just happening in Hartford, it’s happening around the country. I have had so many people come up to me and said this will never end. You can’t end crime, you can’t end drugs. But something has got to give.”

Last year Hartford had 39 homicides, the most gun fatalities since 2003 when there were 46 homicides recorded, Hartford Police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert told the Courant in January. The city had 34 homicides in 2021.

The 10-member committee will be composed of Mayor Luke Bronin, Chief of Police Jason Thody, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, who is in charge of the Major Crimes Unit, Council President Rosado, Council Public Safety Chair Thomas J. Clarke II and Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott, two Hartford residents chosen by council and a representative of the Children’s Medical Center and the Hartford delegation to the state legislature.

“I can’t put forth a resolution with just the chief and the mayor, because at the end of the day, the state delegation can actually make laws,” Rosado said. “I can’t do anything if I don’t bring the whole delegation together. We need to talk about, especially during the budget, what organizations are doing what and where money can be better allocated.”

Rosado said that she is still deciding on the city residents who will be selected to sit on the committee but expects that decision to be announced shortly.

“This is my number one priority,” Rosado said. “I will have conversations with city council and what I would like to see is someone very involved with the community, that is probably not involved with an organization, but can provide a lot of input on what’s happening on our streets.”

The resolution names gun violence as among the leading causes of death for children and teens in the United States ages 19 and younger, and acknowledges the long-term trauma that victims frequently suffer. In addition, the resolution calls for reforms concerning gun violence.

“Let’s say a COMPASS Peacebuilder achieves their goal of recruiting a youth and mentoring them, but once they achieve their goal they need to come up with a pipeline to send them to the next agency that perhaps can give them a trade so that they’re successful,” Rosado said. “We have a lot of second and third youth offenders that are on probation shooting people. That needs to stop. How do we know where a second offender on gun charges is at 9 o’clock at night? Does he need to wear a GPS, does he need to be monitored? Those are things and the nitty-gritty I want to talk about.”

The COMPASS Peacebuilders program, part of Compass Youth Collaborative, supports and mentors Hartford high-risk youth. Peacebuilders, who are case managers, teachers and mentors, help the city’s young people through cognitive behavior theory, job training and skills. Often Peacebuilders were once high-risk youth themselves and thus able to relate to the young people they serve.

But this is not the first time efforts have been made to stem gun violence in the city. In 2018, several city groups formed a coalition under a $160,000 grant from the Hartford Foundation of Public Giving called the Community Safety Coalition. The coalition consisted of various organizations including the COMPASS Youth Collaborative, Hartford Communities That Care, Mothers United Against Violence, the Peace Center of Connecticut and the Wilson-Gray YMCA.

The coalition was formed as an “organic response to the rising incidence of violent crime in Hartford,” according to a previous Courant article.

But since the coalition was formed, gun-related deaths continued to rise in the city. Rosado said she feels more needs to be done to address the problem and that previous efforts have not been successful. She said that while it’s important to gauge community groups, the focus needs to be on action.

“Are we really being intentional to follow through with our ideas?” Rosado said. “When we involve just the city, it doesn’t work. We need a broader coalition to really sit down and work together to get things done.”

Echoing those sentiments, councilman Gale said that while previous efforts may have not been successful, he is hopeful that continued conversations can lead to meaningful results.

“Gun violence is out of control. As a society we must continue to examine the causes and attempt to come up with solutions. Shining a light on the problem is the best disinfectant. The hope is that exchanging ideas among people who bring different strengths and stories to the conversation may lead to long term success,” Gale said.

But some council members expressed concerns that the committee is more focused on criminal justice rather than reform. Councilman Josh Michtom said he has concerns that the committee may be overemphasizing the role of law enforcement.

“I’m certainly in favor of combating gun violence in Hartford, but I think it’s a mistake to stack the task force with police and prosecutors. They may be able to catch and imprison the perpetrators of violence, but they have neither the power nor the expertise to address the causes. If we actually want to reduce violence, the task force should have at least as many social workers, criminologists, and other experts as law enforcement officers. I hope this deficiency can be resolved in committee,” Michtom said.

Rosado said that the council will be holding conversations on the role of the committee over the coming weeks.

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com