12-year-old Detroit girl charged with throwing acid at 11-year-old on playground

A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with what officials called an acid attack on a Detroit playground earlier this month, which left another girl suffering from second-degree burns on her back, arms and legs.

The pre-teen suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. She was released on a $10,000 bond Saturday and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Instant horrible-decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this.”

So far, few other details have been provided about the incident, which occurred on July 9 at a park in Detroit. Authorities did not say where exactly the attack unfolded or how the chemical involved was obtained.

The mother of the 11-year-old victim, Deaira Summers, said the girl was playing with her siblings and cousins at Vernor Elementary School when she became caught in an altercation between the 12-year-old and one of the victim’s family members.

“I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander,” Deaira’s mother, Dominique Summers, told WXYZ.

After the argument, Deaira and her siblings left the park, according to a GoFundMe page, but Deaira went back for her purse, and was then attacked with acid.

“Dearia has second and third degree burns from her back downward and spent four days in the burn unit at Children’s Hospital,” according to the GoFundMe page. “She is lucky to be alive but will need ongoing care to fully heal from all the wounds she incurred.”