12-year-old dies after she’s struck by car while running from crash, Illinois cops say

A 12-year-old girl was killed by a passing car after she ran from the scene of a crash, Illinois police say.

The girl “quickly exited” a car after it was involved in a traffic accident and ran from the crash, according to news release from the Plainfield Police Department. She was then struck by the oncoming car and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was immediately taken to the hospital Wednesday, Jan. 17 and died of injuries the following day, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two accidents occurred in a “dangerous” intersection near Community Christian Church, according to local officials. Pastor John Ciesniewski told WLS-TV the drivers involved in the crashes were members of the church.

Ciesniewski said the church has asked transportation officials to install a traffic light at this intersection because of the number of accidents over the last two years, the outlet reported.

Local officials have pledged to make the intersection safer, according to Facebook posts.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis wrote, “We are working with our State officials to do all we can to prevent future accidents at this intersection.”

“This intersection has been a dangerous one for a while and I have been working for years (since I was a Trustee on the village board) to get a traffic signal there,” State Representative Harry Benton commented in a post.

Plainfield is about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

