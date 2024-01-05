12-year-old dies when SUV driven by another 12-year-old crashes into tree in Dallas

A 12-year-old died and three other children including another 12-year-old boy who was driving were injured after they crashed an SUV into a tree Thursday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Dallas police were called to the 14000 block of Lasater Road, near the intersection of Champlain Way, about a car crash.

The preliminary investigation determined an SUV traveling south on Lasater went off the road and hit a tree.

One of the passengers, a 12-year-old boy, died at the scene, according to police.

The driver, identified as another 12-year-old boy, and two other passengers identified as 11- and 12-year-old boys, were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.