12-year-old displaying Trump sign punched several times by woman, Colorado police say

A Colorado 12-year-old was assaulted for holding a sign supporting President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Boulder police told several local news outlets that the boy was riding his bike while carrying a Trump sign when a woman saw the sign and confronted the boy, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

The woman drove up to the boy and said, “you want something to look at?” reported The Denver Channel. The woman then punched the boy “in the back of the head and arms several times,” according to the TV station.

“The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner,” investigators said, according to CBS 4. “The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful.”

The boy told The Denver Channel that he was confused and “disappointed with people who attack others solely for their political views.”





The woman was described to be in her 20s or 30s and “wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and jeans,” the Daily Camera reported. She was riding a gray or blue moped.

The case is being investigated, and no one has been arrested or cited, according to the news outlet.