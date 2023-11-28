12-year-old driving stolen forklift leads cops on hourlong chase, Michigan video shows

A 12-year-old boy stole a forklift and led officers from two law enforcement agencies on a one-hour pursuit, Michigan police said.







Ann Arbor police received a report on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 25, about a minor trying to steal a construction vehicle from a job site at Forsythe Middle School.

Officers reported locating the vehicle – a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler equipped with a forklift – at 6:48 p.m driving through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

The preteen is accused of striking around 10 parked vehicles driving through the community.

Then, after crossing the M-14 bridge, police said deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit and followed the boy until he stopped the vehicle at 7:53 p.m. about 10 miles away from the middle school.

Police took the driver into custody and lodged him at a juvenile detention center. It was not immediately clear what charges the boy may face.

McClatchy News reached out to the Ann Arbor Police Department and is awaiting a response.

The boy was able to gain access to the forklift because it was left unlocked with the key hidden inside, police said.

These types of vehicles can weigh up to 35,000 pounds. According to the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association , a nonprofit trade association, the maximum recommended forklift speed in areas where pedestrians are present is 3 mph.

The boy reached speeds of 20 mph during the pursuit,, police said, but no injuries were reported.

“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” police said.

Ann Arbor is about 40 miles west of downtown Detroit.

