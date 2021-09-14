12-year-old was driving stolen SUV — with a gun and 4 passengers, New Mexico cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read

A 12-year-old boy was stopped while driving a stolen SUV in New Mexico, and a gun was tossed out of the vehicle during the pursuit, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The boy’s identity has not been released, but he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time, the department said.

Bullets for the handgun were allegedly found in his pocket.

It happened around noon Sunday in the the unincorporated Doña Ana community just north of Las Cruces. The area is in south central New Mexico, not far from the Texas border.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing “what appeared to be a juvenile male driving an SUV type vehicle recklessly,” officials said.

“Within an hour, continued reports to central dispatch indicated the driver had picked up four passengers,” officials said.

“Deputies ... attempted to stop the driver to no avail. With the assistance of Las Cruces Police Department and State Police, the driver and three of the four passengers were detained.”

Doña Ana County Sheriff Sergeant Dason Allen told KFOX14/CBS4 the four passengers were “younger boys.”

The Chevy Trailblazer was driving in the wrong direction at one point during the chase and collided “head-on” with another driver at one point, according to the Las Cruces Sun News. The other driver was hospitalized.

The discovery of bullets in the boy’s possession prompted a search for a gun, which was found nearby, the department said.

It was later that investigators learned the SUV had been reported stolen, officials said.

“The driver was booked at the DACDC on an outstanding warrant as well as two other serious charges,” officials said.

The outstanding felony warrant was “for conspiracy to commit auto burglary,” the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch expected to ease COVID-19 measures, introduce 'corona' pass

    The Dutch government is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, mirroring other countries in Europe, and introduce a "corona" pass, showing proof of vaccinations, that will allow eating out and admission to cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Cabinet is expected to lift social distancing requirements from Sept. 25, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources. More than 70% of the Dutch population, or 12.6 million people, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, while 65% is fully vaccinated, according to the official data.

  • Temple University Police SUV Stolen

    Investigators say there were weapons inside of the SUV, including an AR-15 and a shotgun, but they were locked up.

  • Florida mother reunited with daughter who was abducted in 2007, police say

    Jacqueline Hernandez, now 19, was allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez, in Clermont, Florida.

  • After long delay, Congo's Tshisekedi receives COVID-19 vaccine

    Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Monday, after a six-month wait caused by his unwillingness to take the AstraZeneca shot. Democratic Republic of Congo has officially reported 56,000 cases and 1,066 deaths from the coronavirus, though test rates are low in the country of 90 million. Help came in March with delivery of 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme co-run by the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • CureVac slashes COVID-19 vaccine production plans

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German biotech firm CureVac said on Tuesday it cancelled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots have boosted production. Agreements with Celonic Group of Switzerland and Germany's Wacker would be terminated but existing production deals with Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis would remain unchanged, CureVac said in a statement. CureVac fell far behind rivals BioNTech, a partner of Pfizer, and Moderna, in trying to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 5 Things You Probably Don’t Know About The Vanishing Point Challenger

    Or maybe you do, and just want to talk about the baddest movie car around.

  • Storm Nicholas knocks out power to over 400,000 customers in Texas

    That represents about 17% of CenterPoint's power customers in the Houston area. Nicholas was currently located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Houston and could cause life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South during the next couple of days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Woman kicked down Brooklyn subway escalator says her skin was ripped open ‘like I was clawed by a tiger’

    A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • San Jose Police Used New Tactics During Weekend Sideshow Bust

    Kiet Do reports on how San Jose police corralled a large group of over 200 spectators during weekend sideshow enforcement (9-13-2021)

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort changes name to remove racist and misogynistic slur

    Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.