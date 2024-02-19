12-year-old ejected from car dies as family returns from weekend trip, Texas cops say

A 12-year-old girl died when she was ejected from a vehicle driven by her aunt, Texas authorities say.

A 36-year-old woman was driving four children — ages 1, 3, 12 and 16 — and her mother when she was involved in a rollover crash on the Grand Parkway at 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the family had been visiting San Antonio for the weekend and were traveling back to Conroe, north of Houston .

“For unknown reasons, (the driver) drove off the roadway, striking a cable barrier system and began to roll,” the sheriff said.

A 12-year-old girl named Camila was not wearing a seat belt, and she was ejected from the vehicle, Gonzalez said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only other reported injury was to the 16-year-old, who Gonzalez said suffered a broken collarbone.

The driver, the aunt of the victim, did not appear to be intoxicated, the sheriff said. It’s unclear if the aunt will face any charges.

