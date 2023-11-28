12-year-old El Pasoan recognized as top science scholar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 12-year-old El Pasoan has been recognized as one of the top 30 science scholars nationwide through the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.

Chloe Fierro, who is home schooled, was recognized for her scientific research titled “Therma-Q: Analyzing the Thermal Performance of a Quercus Suber Insulation.”

Her award was announced by Insights Science Discovery and the Society for Science.

She was recognized during a week in Washington, D.C. Each finalist in the Thermo Fisher challenge receives $1,000 grant to support STEM programs at their school. Since Fierro is homeschooled, she had the option to support a nonprofit organization in her community.

Fierro has chosen to contribute her prize to Insights Science Discovery, the organization said.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Chloe’s remarkable success in the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge,” said Alfred Olivas, representative of Insights Science Discovery. “Her dedication, ingenuity, generosity, and scientific talent at such a young age are truly inspiring. Chloe’s achievement serves as a testament to the incredible potential and talent within our community.”

