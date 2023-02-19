12-year-old girl assaulted by mom’s boyfriend after he kills 3 at Texas home, cops say

A naked 12-year-old girl with an infant in her arms ran to a neighbor’s house for safety after her mom’s boyfriend went on a violent rampage at her Texas home, police say.

The suspect, who police have not named, shot and killed three people — including a 19-year-old pregnant woman and two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14 — inside a Galena Park home around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

He then sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter, Gonzalez told TV station KHOU.

“After that, he told her to go ahead and run from the house ... she did so and ran out of the residence without any clothing,” he said.

The girl made it out of the home with her 1-year-old niece, and went to a neighbor for help, Gonzalez said.

Officers with the Galena Park Police Department arrived at the home at 10:30 p.m. and found four people dead inside, including the 38-year-old suspect, the department said, adding that it handed the investigation over to the sheriff’s office.

The girl’s mother was not at the home during the killings, according to officials.

The 12-year-old and her niece were taken to a hospital, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Galena Park is roughly 12 miles east of downtown Houston.

