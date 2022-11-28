12-year-old girl, man and woman found shot to death in Arkansas, sheriff says

Three people, including a child, were found shot to death near Forrest City, Arkansas, according to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shootings took place on Gore Street in Madison, Arkansas.

When deputies arrived to conduct a welfare check around 1 a.m., the 12-year-old girl, Shalonda Barton and JaTerrance Wright were all found shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

The three were family, according to the Forrest City School District.

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of an FCSD student and her family members overnight,” the Forrest City School District said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff.”

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

