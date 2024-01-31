12-year-old girl is missing, endangered. Kansas City police ask for help finding her

A 12-year-old girl is missing and considered endangered after she was last seen early Wednesday in Kansas City’s historic Northeast area, a police spokesman said.

Police asked for help finding Mya Butler, who was last seen about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Olive Street in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City Police Department.

Mya, who was walking south possibly headed to the 700 block of Olive area, was described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a burn mark on her abdomen, DiMartino said.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. She wasn’t wearing any shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Departments missing persons section at 816-234-5043.