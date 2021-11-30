UPDATE: Framingham police find missing girl

FRAMINGHAM — Police announced this morning that they have located a missing girl.

On Monday, police announced they were searching for a 12-year-old girl who was believed to be a runaway.

She had been missing since Wednesday. Police say she was last seen at the Natick Mall on Friday and was possibly in the Shrewsbury area.

Police did not say where they found the girl or provide any other details.

