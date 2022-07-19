12-year-old girl missing after getting into car with man she met online, MPD says
A 12-year-old girl is missing after getting into a car with a man she met online, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Yamilet Hernandez, 12, left her home on Helene Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police said.
She got into a red car being driven by a man she met on social media, according to police.
As of 3:30 p.m. that same day, she had been missing for 15 hours.
Yamilet is about 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds, according to police.
She has a dark complexion, brown eyes, and long black hair with blonde bangs.
If you’ve seen Yamilet or have any idea where she might be, Memphis Police urge you to call them at 901-545-2677.
