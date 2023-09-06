Gwinnett 12-year-old who disappeared returns home

UPDATE: The 12-year-old has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/3/2023

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl whom they say disappeared.

She was last seen Thursday wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt shirt, and white shoes.

Police say she left her home in Norcross at 6 p.m. She does not have her cell phone with her, and her family has not spoken to her since leaving her home.

Her last known location was near Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

Police say they are following all leads and is asking anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300, or visit Stop Crime ATL online here.

