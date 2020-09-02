A 12-year-old girl is missing near Hialeah. Police are asking for help finding her

Miami-Dade police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday.

Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, 12, went was last seen at 6:05 p.m. Police say she went missing from the 6000 block of Northwest 30 Avenue in Miami.

Vela-Fernandez is 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and army fatigue pants.

Police say she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau and Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.