12-year-old girl missing since Saturday morning

(BCN) — Pittsburg police are looking for a 12-year-old missing girl.

Madison Solon left her residence early Saturday morning, near El Dorado Drive.

Madison is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 105 pounds. She was wearing all grey clothing.

Anyone with information regarding Madison’s whereabouts can contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.

