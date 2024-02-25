12-year-old girl missing since Saturday morning
(BCN) — Pittsburg police are looking for a 12-year-old missing girl.
Madison Solon left her residence early Saturday morning, near El Dorado Drive.
Madison is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 105 pounds. She was wearing all grey clothing.
Anyone with information regarding Madison’s whereabouts can contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.
