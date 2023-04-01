12-year-old girl from Penn Hills missing, police looking for her mother after a pursuit

Allegheny County and Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl and her mother after a pursuit on Saturday.

Allegheny County Police say that Desmonique Raquel Hammonds reported her daughter, Aylee Hammonds, missing at around 7:36 a.m. on Friday. They said Desmonique did not provide them with many details.

State troopers say Aylee Hammonds was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Thursday at a house on Arbor Lane in Penn Hills. Aylee Hammonds is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Allegheny County PD is searching for Aylee Hammonds. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/zuVhuZd213 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 1, 2023

Members of the Allegheny County Child Abduction Response Team were brought into the situation after a check of the residence did not reveal her whereabouts.

Allegheny County Police said Desmonique Hammonds fled her house in a 2002 White Mercedes Benz C240 sedan at around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday. She had an Ohio license plate that read: JBM-9851.

Police pursued her but lost sight of her on the Hulton Bridge in Harmar Township. She is wanted for fleeing and eluding police. Officers also want to question her about Aylee’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on either of the Hammonds’ locations is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 412-473-3000. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

