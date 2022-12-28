12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb County; 2 people in custody, police say

DeKalb County police said a 12-year-old girl was shot during a fight between her mother and someone they knew.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on Central Drive. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital.

Investigators determined that the victim, who has not been identified, was shot during a fight between her mother and two other people. Those two people, who also have not been identified, were taken into custody.

NewsChopper 2 was over a nearby Citgo, where several officers had gathered in the parking lot and surrounded a car. It’s unclear how that scene was related.

Police said charges will be determined when they finish their investigation.

