12-year-old girl shot, man arrested in Portsmouth

A 61-year-old man was arrested Sunday on charges that he shot a 12-year-old girl in Portsmouth.

Alex G. Eduria is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm, abduction, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

Portsmouth police responded to the shooting, located in the 70th block of Decatur Street, at around 5:13 p.m. Sunday. The victim called 911 to say she had been shot, according to a news release.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com