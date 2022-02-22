12-year-old girl shot with pellet gun in Deer Park

The Daily Beast

John Moore/Getty ImagesAn ICE detainee from Yemen being held in a privately run Arizona jail has been on a hunger strike for nearly a month, skipping some 73 meals and losing almost 17 percent of his overall body weight as of Friday.Authorities on Friday asked a judge to allow them to force-feed the 26-year-old man through a plastic tube inserted up his nose and down to his stomach—a practice the American Medical Association (AMA) considers a form of torture.In federal court filings first obtain