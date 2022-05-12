12-year-old Greenville school shooting suspect will remain in custody after waived hearing

The 12-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing another 12-year-old boy at Greenville's Tanglewood Middle School on March 31 will remain in custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice after a hearing about his custody was waived Thursday.

A waiver has been submitted to move the child from juvenile court to general sessions court, where he'd be tried as an adult, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

He's facing a charge of murder.

The Solicitor's Office has declined to disclose the basis for requesting the 12-year-old's case be moved to adult court.

An attorney for the suspect, Ryan Beasley, said he believes it will be about a year from now, in May 2023, before a hearing is held to determine whether the child will be tried as an adult.

According to state law, a family court judge has the authority to waive a child of any age charged with murder to adult criminal court after a full investigation and hearing.

The shooting was "possibly gang-related," according to a one-page incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, who was called Mari, was killed in the shooting in the school.

This story will be updated. Check back for more.

