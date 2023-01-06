12-year-old hit by car in Westborough, police searching for driver

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a child on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of West Main Street and Milk Street around 4:30 p.m. found a 12-year-old boy who had been struck by a car while crossing the street, according to Westborough Police.

The victim injuries are not considered serious and he was evaluated by firefighters on scene.

A witness told police the car was a gold-colored sedan. Officials say the vehicle in question was travelling west on West Main Street and struck the victim with the right front of the sedan, while the victim was in the cross walk.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Westborough Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



