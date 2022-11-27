12-year-old boy identified as victim killed in shooting near Atlantic Station, mayor says

A 12-year-old boy was identified as the victim who died in Saturday night’s shooting near Atlantic Station, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced in a press conference on the 17th Street bridge on Sunday.

“Over here, we have continued to say recently that Atlanta is a group project,” Dickens said. “When a 12-year-old dies in our city on our ... then the whole village has a responsibility and the whole village is impacted.”

Family confirmed to Channel 2 Action News 12-year-old Zyion Charles was the victim fatally shot near Atlantic Station on Saturday night.

The mayor said everyone involved in the incident was between age 12 to 21, with some being Atlanta public school students in middle school and high school and others from other counties in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, a dispute around 8 p.m. escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, which killed Charles and injured five others.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the teens involved in this incident knew each other before this shooting.

Schierbaum did not say anything about potential suspects or whether the department has made any arrests.

The other five victims were taken to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police said a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and curfew violations.

Atlanta police are asking the public to submit any photos or videos they may have of the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is a developing story and Channel 2 Action News will continue to bring you the latest updates.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]