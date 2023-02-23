12-year-old injured in Dallas shooting, police say

A 12-year-old was critically injured Wednesday evening in a northeast Dallas shooting, police said.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Ellery Drive in the Hamilton Park neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m., according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. They found a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to WFAA, and there were no updates available on the child’s condition Thursday morning.

Police haven’t said how the 12-year-old was shot, WFAA reported.