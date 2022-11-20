12-year-old injured in Homestead shootout. He was airlifted to the hospital, reports say

A 12-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a shootout, suffering a gunshot wound in Homestead on Saturday afternoon, reports said.

Around noon, assailants in two cars began shooting at each other in the 400 block of Southwest Eight Ave, NBC 6 reported.

The boy was hit in the exchange of gunfire, and one of the cars involved in the shooting took him about half a mile down the street and dropped him off, Local 10 News reported.

The boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez tweeted that officers were searching “diligently for the unscrupulous shooters.”

“Another innocent child shot today [in Homestead] due to senseless gun violence,” Fernandez tweeted.

Police have not released information on the suspects or the condition of the child.

This is a developing story.