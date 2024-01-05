12-year-old Kentucky student accused of taking unloaded gun on a school bus

A 12-year-old student in Rowan County is accused of taking a gun on a school bus, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, the Rowan County school resource officer learned that a student onboard a bus was in possession of a gun, according to the sheriff’s office. The resource officer interviewed the student and found the weapon, a .22-caliber handgun, with the help of the student’s parents, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student took the gun to school but did not plan to harm anyone, according to the sheriff’s office. The gun was unloaded and the student did not have any ammunition.

The student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, the sheriff’s office said.

Following the incident, there will be a parent meeting Tuesday to discuss officer positions and ways parents can contribute to school safety.