12-year-old killed on couch after gunshots fired into Florida home

A 12-year-old girl was killed on a couch after shots were fired into a Florida home, police say.

The incident unfolded around 9:06 p.m. on Thursday when officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to NW Long Street after a report of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS personnel gave the girl first aid, but she died from her injuries, police say.

Investigators from the Lake City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in addition to investigators from the State Attorney's Office spoke with the victim's family and possible witnesses.

Lake City is about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is being asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 4,000 Americans under the age of 18 have been killed or injured by gunfire since 2014.

