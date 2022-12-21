12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting as she slept, AL cops say. ‘Life was robbed’

A 12-year-old girl was killed while sleeping after she was hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooting, police in Alabama said.

Birmingham police got a call about a child shot around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21, police said.

Family members told officers the child had been hit by gunfire as she was sleeping in bed. Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The mayor of Birmingham identified the victim as Audrianna Pearson, who was also known as “Minnie.”

Audrianna Pearson was all set to enjoy her Christmas break. But while she slept in her bed last night, her life was robbed from her. She was the victim of a drive-by, another one of our children stolen from us due to the intentional and reckless behavior of others. pic.twitter.com/WLnkPoOU9C — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) December 21, 2022

“Audrianna Pearson was all set to enjoy her Christmas break. But while she slept in her bed last night, her life was robbed from her. She was the victim of a drive-by,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said on Twitter. “I spoke with Minnie’s mother this morning. All she wanted for Christmas was a pink iPad and AirPods.”

Pearson would have turned 13 on Jan. 17, family members told Woodfin. He urged anyone with information to come forward.

No suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Stolen passwords used to access Ring cameras and livestream fake calls to cops, feds say

Soldier killed as gunfire erupts at Army base in Georgia, Fort Stewart officials say

Son visiting mom for holidays finds her stabbed to death in garage, Georgia cops say

Dad fatally shot while kids were in car on drive to see Christmas lights, AZ cops say