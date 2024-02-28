12-year-old leads police on chase, arrested in Terre Haute

Feb. 27—A 12-year-old boy was arrested on charges including auto theft and resisting law enforcement after reportedly leading city police officers on a short car chase about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said they saw two vehicles traveling at high speed on South Seventh Street near Hulman Street, with those vehicles going airborne as they crossed the intersection.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but both vehicles refused to stop and a chase began.

One of the vehicles, a black Kia Optima, soon experienced mechanical failure, prompting the driver and passenger to flee from the vehicle near the intersection of South Seventh Street and College Avenue.

The driver, age 12, was caught and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had recently been stolen elsewhere in the city. The juvenile was arrested on charges of auto theft, felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

The investigation continues, and police said further information might be released if permitted. Police are still looking for the second vehicle.

THPD also warned it has observed that Kia vehicles are increasingly targeted by car thieves due to the ease of manipulating their ignition systems.

The department urges owners to bolster security measures by ensuring their Kias are locked at all times and using safety devices like steering wheel locks in an attempt to deter theft.