12-year-old on the loose

May 6—On Thursday night, the Lebanon Police Department apprehended a 12-year-old who had been joyriding in an off-road vehicle.

The Lebanon Police Department is uncertain regarding the circumstances that caused the Murfeesboro pre-teen to run away, but he was later seen driving recklessly in Wilson County.

"He ended up leaving (his) home (in Murfreesboro), and the Wilson County Sheriff's Department spotted him and got into a pursuit with him," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "Due to the conditions while driving, they terminated the pursuit."

Shortly after the Wilson County Sherriff's Department terminated its pursuit, the Lebanon Police Department spotted the juvenile suspect in Lebanon.

"We took time to formulate a plan from a distance, because every time he saw marked vehicles, he got erratic in his driving," Clark said. "We got unmarked vehicles in there, and we were able to box him in to where he wasn't able to flee again."

The pre-teen was removed from the vehicle and returned to his family without further incident. As of Thursday night, the Lebanon Police Department said that there hadn't been any charges filed against the minor.

"If it's a licensed driver (driving a street-legal, off-road vehicle) and they know what they're doing and they're being responsible, (driving an off-road vehicle on the road would be okay)," Clark said. "Being as young as he was and with the manner in which he was driving being very erratic and very reckless, we're grateful that he didn't hurt himself or someone else."