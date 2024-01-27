12-year-old missing, endangered out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 12-year-old girl is missing and endangered out of Salt Lake City, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police are searching for Maliaha Gould. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey coat. Her hair was braided, police said.

She is described as 5’2″ tall and 200 pounds.

Gould also requires medication, according to police. If you see her, please call 911 immediately.

No details on her last whereabouts have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

