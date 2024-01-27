12-year-old motorcyclist in unknown condition after car crash in Calaveras County

(FOX40.COM) — A 12-year-old motorcyclist and a woman are hospitalized in an unknown condition after a major vehicle collision in Calaveras County.

On Friday night, Calaveras Consolidated Fire responded to an accident between a woman in a vehicle and a boy on a motorcycle. Officials said the incident happened at the intersection of Highway 26 and Vista Del Lago in Valley Springs.

Photos from the crash show the vehicle with broken lights and a dislodged bumper. The motorcycle was pictured off-road in a grassy area. California Highway Patrol said the caused of the crash is under investigation.

