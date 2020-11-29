A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy was shot dead after he answered the door at his home, police say

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
police tape
Police tape is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on March 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • A 12-year old boy was fatally shot last weekend while answering the door at his house in Philadelphia, according to NBC 10.

  • Sadeek Clark-Harrison was fatally shot in the head and died at the scene. His mother, Lisa Clark, told the news outlet she was "disgusted."

  • She added that the unidentified suspect was saying her son's name. 

  • A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told Insider that authorities haven't yet identified a suspect or a motive.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 12-year-old boy in Philadelphia was fatally gunned down while answering the door at his home, but so far authorities have not identified any suspects or a motive, according to police.

Police identified the child as Sadeek Clark, and said they found his body near his front door with a gunshot wound to the head last Sunday around 3 a.m, a spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

The boy was at home with his sister and grandmother at the time of the incident, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. Police told the news outlet that the shooter knocked on the door, then opened fire through the door's window, striking Clark in the head.

"Police located a 12-year-old black male on the floor by the door with a gunshot wound to the head," a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson, Miguel Torres, told Insider. "He was pronounced on the scene by PFD-Medic Unit at 3:02 A.M."

"They took my baby away from me. He was a good boy and he helped everybody around here," the child's mother, Lisa Clark, told CBS Philly.

According to The Independent, Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said that "one 9mm shell casing" was found at the scene. But police didn't recover any weapons at the scene, nor do they the identity of the suspect, Torres told Insider. 

 

"What we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door, one shot was fired," Singleton said, according to The Independent. 

Clark told NBC 10 that the unidentified suspect was saying her son's name. "I'm disgusted that someone would come to my door, late at night, and shoot him," Clark told the news station. "They were knocking on his door and calling his name, 'Sadeek! Sadeek!'"

Philadelphia police haven't yet identified a motive for the shooting, but Torres told Insider the Homicide Detectives Division is handling the investigation of the boy's death.

Read more: 

A 55-year-old man was accused of writing alarming emails to pastor of a Texas church about harming Democrats and setting priests on fire

An Arkansas man received a racist letter calling him 'the laughing stock of the neighborhood' for displaying a Black Santa Claus on his property

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Nebraska accused of chasing a Black woman while holding a chainsaw

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • GOP congressman calls party's refusal to acknowledge Biden's win a 'massive grift' and says Trump 'forgot he was serving people and not himself'

    "They're worried about committee assignments, they're worried about the team," Riggleman said of Republicans who are standing with the president.

  • Honduran ex-president Zelaya stopped at airport with bag of money

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he had been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport for carrying $18,000 in cash, which he said was not his. Zelaya, who led Honduras from 2006 to 2009 and was an ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was deposed by the military in a June 2009 coup as he was preparing to hold a referendum on presidential re-election, which his opponents said was a ploy to stay in power.

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wives succeed in freezing £4.5 million of his assets

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal against his rape and assault convictions has been hampered after the disgraced former movie mogul's two ex-wives reportedly froze £4.5 million of his remaining assets. Weinstein, who was given a 23-year jail term at a court hearing in New York in March after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is allegedly no longer able to pay the lawyers working on his appeal. Weinstein's two ex-wives, Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004, and Georgina Chapman, a British fashion designer who left the producer after assault allegations against him emerged in 2017, have reportedly taken legal action to freeze his accounts. According to the Daily Mail, the pair filed a motion in April raising concerns over the state of Weinstein's finances and provided evidence in July in the form of private jet receipts and expenses related to his criminal trial. The two women also reportedly provided the court with evidence of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account as well as proof of insurance fees he was set to collect.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • Uzbekistan to repatriate more citizens from crowded Syrian camps, source says

    Uzbekistan plans to repatriate another group of its citizens, mostly women and children, from Syria where they are staying at crowded camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, an Uzbek government source told Reuters on Friday. A government delegation from Tashkent has visited the Al-Hol and Roj camps in the Kurdish-controlled part of Syria and met over 100 Uzbeks staying there to discuss their return home, the source said. Most of those people are women and children under three years of age who "live in deplorable conditions and have difficulties with access to drinking water, food and medical care", according to the source.

  • Joe Biden gains votes in recount ordered by Donald Trump

    A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes. After the recount in Milwaukee County, Mr Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Mr Biden gained 257 votes to Mr Trump's 125. Mr Trump's campaign had demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties, after losing Wisconsin to Mr Biden by over 20,000 votes. The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign $3 million. Dane County is expected to finish its recount on Sunday. Overall, Mr Biden won the November 3 US presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes - many more than the 270 needed for victory - to Mr Trump's 232. Mr Biden also leads by more than six million in the popular vote tally. After the recount ended, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said: "The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure." The Trump campaign is still expected to mount a legal challenge to the overall result in Wisconsin, but time is running out. The state is due to certify its presidential result on Tuesday.

  • Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

    A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said. Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50. News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff What does the future hold for Venice's gondolas?

  • Tensions rise on Canary Islands as thousands of migrants seek new route into EU

    Peering down from their balconies at the luxury Waikiki hotel, more than a thousand migrants gaze out towards the sea that carried them on their desperate journey fleeing Africa. Their rickety fishing boats lie piled up on docksides waiting to be scrapped. Smashed hulls still bob in the water, a reminder of the eight lives claimed this week off Lanzarote as hundreds more migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands. The survivors’ safety in hotel accommodation amid the sprawling resorts of southern Gran Canaria is testament to local islanders’ proud benevolence. But generosity is running thin as tempers fray amid a growing crisis that has split Canarian leaders from their mainland colleagues, and reopened old wounds in Europe's hopeless attempt to control migration. The Canary Islands has seen arrivals increase tenfold in a year to around 20,000 by late November. Plans are now afoot to build one of Europe's largest migrant camps, housing 7,000 across three islands. Around 6,000 are currently living in 15 hotel complexes after a deal was struck between hoteliers and the Spanish government.

  • Belarus opposition asks European prosecutors to probe torture accusations

    Supporters of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday they would lobby state prosecutors in several European countries to investigate accusations of torture by Belarusian authorities. Belarus has been rocked by months of anti-government protests after veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in an Aug. 9 presidential election that his opponents say was rigged, a charge he denies. Western countries have accused Belarusian security forces of using excessive force in their crackdown on the protesters and have imposed sanctions targeting specific officials.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Florida Fire Captain’s ‘Accidental’ Shooting Death Unearthed His Secret Life

    On Nov. 2, police received a call from a local jewelry salesman, Jay Brett Rind, reporting an accidental shooting at his apartment in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.According to an affidavit filed in court on Nov. 5, Rind told dispatchers that he’d met an old friend, 21-year fire department veteran James Gilliard, for dinner to offer him the “deal of a lifetime.” Rind planned to move to Mexico, and suggested he give his old pal, whom he’d met years prior when Gilliard owned a local pawn shop, two guns.The friends met for dinner at a local grill, according to the affidavit, where Gilliard had a glass of Merlot. Rind drank a Diet Coke. After the meal, the men drove to Rind’s apartment, where he showed Gilliard the two firearms.Rind told police that, in attempting to show Gilliard that one gun was empty, he inadvertently shot the captain in the stomach. Gilliard later died from the injury at a nearby hospital. A toxicology report showed he had traces of amphetamines, morphine, oxycodone, and the benzodiazepine alprazolam in his system when he died.> Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our fire Captain James Gilliard.  48 year old Captain Gilliard passed away unexpectedly yesterday. He served Palm Beach County for 21 years.  Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/HOfSXOQoBH> > — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 3, 2020When investigators filed their affidavit three days later, they cited probable cause to charge Rind with one count of manslaughter. “Mr. Rind reiterated that he had no unsettling feeling towards Mr. Gilliard,” the affidavit read, “that they’ve been friends for years [since] the two met while they were in the retail business. Once again, he explained the incident was a total accident.”But the picture of the accident changed after Florida State Attorney’s Office investigator John P. Boyle reviewed 10 months of texts between the two men, revealing that “Mr. Rind, his roommate ‘Alex,’ and Mr. Gilliard were engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute narcotics that Mr. Rind received prescriptions for, or brought back during his trips to Mexico.”“In the approximately 10 month period prior to the shooting,” the officer wrote in a subsequent affidavit filed on Nov. 25, “the defendant and victim appeared to exchange text messages dealing with the buying, selling, or trading of drugs on at least 77 separate occasions.”Boyle recommended Rind be charged with felony murder in the third degree. The affidavit does not dispute that the shooting may have been accidental.According to Boyle’s report, he found exchanges between the two men, sent from Nov. 2019 to Oct. 2020, that addressed all four of the drugs found in Gilliard’s system when he died. The texts included familiar slang like “addy” for adderall or “morph” for morphine, as well as less obvious terms, including “melle,” which the officer inferred to mean oxycodone.“They also discuss the distribution of ‘orange’ ‘oranges’ or ‘orange juice,’ the officer wrote. “I believe this is referring to Amphetamines, however; it could also be referring to morphine pills as the morphine pills located in the victim’s vehicle on the night of the shooting imprinted with ABG-60 were orange.”The texts also revealed the plans to meet for Gilliard’s final exchange. “I’m probably not going to Mexico until the 25th of November because I want to get the morph for myself, the mellie and the orange so you don’t need to help me out,” Rind texted, according to the report. “If we can make a deal I think this could be the best one I have made with you any idea when we can get together?” Gilliard responded that he could shoot for Monday or Tuesday. They met up on Monday, Nov. 2.Rind was released on a $20,000 bond. The court filed an order of no contact to prevent him from contacting Gilliard’s family or next of kin. Rind will appear in court on Dec. 10.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Afghan pilot who saved Americans hiding from Taliban after US denies plea for refuge

    The pilot reportedly killed more Taliban fighters than anyone else in the Afghan Air Force

  • One dead after speeding minivan hits NY monument

    A woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash after a speeding minivan plowed into the McKinley Monument in downtown Buffalo, New York, police said. The unidentified male driver was in critical condition after the crash Thursday morning. (Nov. 27)

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose the widespread voter fraud he claims occurred in swing states, despite there being no evidence there was any. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud," he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff

  • A 55-year-old man was accused of writing alarming emails to pastor of a Texas church about harming Democrats and setting priests on fire

    A pastor at an Episcopal church in San Antonio told police a former parishioner sent violent and threatening emails over the course of six months.