12-Year-Old Rescues His Therapist From Drowning in Pool

A 12-year-old boy from Florida is being hailed a hero after he saved his therapist's life. Austen MacMillan and his therapist, Jason Piquette, were swimming in the family pool when the therapist wanted to see how long he could hold his breath underwater. However, MacMillan quickly realized something was wrong. The 12-year-old pulled Piquette to the shallow end of the pool. He later saved his therapist’s life by performing CPR which he learned from “Strange Things.”

View comments