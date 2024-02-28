12-year-old seen riding in trunk of moving car, Georgia video shows. Now, mom charged

A child was spotted riding in the trunk of a moving car, and Georgia police say his mother was behind the wheel.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27, on a reckless conduct charge after someone took video of her 12-year-old son sitting in the trunk as she drove, Gwinnett County police said.

She was also charged with a seat belt violation, according to authorities.

The short video showed the boy’s head peeking from the trunk, which also contained a large white object.

JUST IN: Gwinnett County Police have arrested Diana Shaffer after this video shows a child (12) sitting in the trunk while the car went down the road. Police say the mom wanted the child to help hold the object in place ⁦⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ pic.twitter.com/jYrD6N2akS — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) February 28, 2024

Police said someone reported the clip on Feb. 25 after it circulated online, prompting an investigation. Using license plate readers, officers tracked the car’s owner to a home in unincorporated Duluth, authorities said.

“The item in the trunk was a baby bassinet recently purchased through an online marketplace advertisement, and the child was sitting in the trunk to help hold the item in place,” police said.

The boy’s mother was taken to jail and released after posting a $2,600 bond, online records show. Her child was temporarily placed with a family member, police said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

Duluth is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

