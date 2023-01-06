Boy, 12, in critical condition after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a crash that involved the boy and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz.

When they arrived, officers found the boy in the roadway. He was flown to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

After talking to witnesses, police said they believe the boy tried to cross Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by the car, which was driving north on Celanese Road. Officers also found the vehicle involved and spoke with the driver.

The people who witnessed the crash told Channel 9′s Tina Terry they are shaken by what they saw. They didn’t want to talk on camera, but they described what happened after the boy tried to cross the busy road.

Rock Hill resident Norman Young told Terry the crash was tragic.

“I feel sad -- two reasons,” Young said. “The child out here at 12 years old. I know he old enough to be out here by themselves, but evidently not.”

Witnesses told Terry they rushed to the boy’s side and waited with him for paramedics to arrive.

“This an unfortunate tragedy,” said Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis. “There is a juvenile severely injured and in critical condition with a family dealing with that right now.”

Chavis said officers are still investigating but at this point, it doesn’t appear that the driver will be charged.

“There’s no indication that the driver did anything wrong,” he said. “The driver was driving along Celanese obeying the traffic laws. We did check for impairment. There’s no signs of impairment.”

Police also said they haven’t found any evidence indicating the driver might have been speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

