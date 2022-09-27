12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says

A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.

Investigators later uncovered the shooting was part of an attempted murder plot. Deputies believe the girl shot her father, ran away and shot herself.

The girl allegedly planned the shooting for weeks before it happened. The sheriff’s office said the 12-year-old plotted with another teen for both of them to kill her family and pets.

The two girls planned to run away from Texas to Georgia. Officials said the other teen did not go through with their plan.

The second girl faces criminal conspiracy charge. The plot remains under investigation.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” Sheriff Russ Authier said.

