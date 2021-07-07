12-year-old shoots and kills armed robber who broke into his family home

Two other suspects (pictured) were arrested in a shooting that took place in a Louisiana home (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 12-year-old shot and killed an armed robber who broke into his home, saying he feared for his and his mother’s life.

Witnesses recounted seeing Brad LeBlanc, 32, armed with a pistol and forcing a female resident into her home in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, early one morning last week, according to the Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The armed male and female resident, who has not been identified by police, struggled before the woman’s 12-year-old son shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The child told police that he feared for both his and his mother’s life, which led him to shoot the weapon.

First responders arrived on the scene and attempted to revive LeBlanc. He was transported to Lane Regional Medical Center before being declared dead from the gunshot wound.

“I don’t know what you tell a kid like that. That is such a horrific incident that I tried to put myself in that position this week thinking when my kids were 12 years old, if they were to have to do that what would I have told them,” said Sheriff Jeff Travis, according to WAFB.

Two other suspects were identified by the Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office as being involved in the home invasion that took place last Wednesday.

Jonathan Barker was booked for second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Then Jennifer Bond was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Sheriff Travis has been in contact with the mother since the incident, and she told him her son was OK and receiving the proper resources following the shooting.

The investigation into the home invasion and shooting was still ongoing, but officials said on Friday that it was unlikely the child would face any charges.

The case will go to the District Attorney’s office once the investigation is complete.