12-year-old shot in car, severely injured in West Englewood while returning from birthday dinner: police

A 12-year-old girl was returning from a birthday dinner with family when she was shot in the head in West Englewood Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The girl was in critical condition and has severe brain injuries from the shooting, which occurred about 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.

The girl was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car driven by a family member in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, when three men began firing from the street at a different car, according to the police report. The targeted car sped northbound as the men apparently continued shooting, striking the passing family, the report stated.

When her family realized the girl had been shot, they immediately sought medical care, police said. She was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and police are still investigating, they said. The department did not provide any updates Wednesday morning.

Video of the shooting has been obtained by police but not released to the public, the report said.