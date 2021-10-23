12-year-old shot during argument among juveniles, St. Paul police say; man shot in separate incident

Oct. 23—A 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest Friday night in St. Paul.

Officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Ave. N and Idaho Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to St. Paul police. When St. Paul officers arrived, Maplewood officers were rendering aid to a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. St. Paul Fire Department medics took the juvenile to Regions.

One witness told officers they saw a large group of juveniles arguing and then heard multiple shots fired and saw the victim lying on the ground, according to Natalie Davis, a spokesperson for the department. People at the scene were unable to give officers a detailed description of the suspect, Davis said.

The victim is expected to live. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Man shot in face in St. Paul alley

In a separate incident, St. Paul police say a man was taken to a hospital Friday night after being shot in the face.

Officers were called to the 600 block of St. Albans Street about 5:45 p.m. on a report of multiple shots fired. Witnesses reported hearing shots and seeing a white truck fleeing from the area. Officers nearby stopped a white truck and arrested Xia Xiong, 32, on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges, said Natalie Davis, spokesperson for the department.

Police then found a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face at the intersection of Dale Street and Thomas Avenue. St. Paul Fire Department medics took him to Regions for non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were in an alley when an unidentified suspect shot at them. The investigation is ongoing.