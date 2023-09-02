12-year-old shot near Dunbar High School stadium

Baltimore City police confirmed a 12-year-old was shot near Dunbar High School's football stadium Friday night during a game. Police said the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injures and is currently in stable condition. "This was not inside the Dunbar football game, it was not associated with folks inside this game. It's unfortunate that students from both Dunbar and Loyola and their families and everyone here had to go through this, and that this young man was shot because someone decided to shoot at a group of people," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

View comments