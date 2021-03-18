12-year-old shot outside of Main Event on Cobb Parkway

Chart Riggall, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 18—A 12-year-old boy was shot outside of the Main Event arcade on Cobb Parkway near its intersection with Cumberland Boulevard Tuesday night, police say.

Around 11:41 p.m. March 16, officers were dispatched to the location in response to a report of a shooting, police say. They found a 12-year-old, shot in the chest, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim and, as of Thursday, say they did not have any new information to share.

A spokesperson for Main Event said the individuals involved were not guests of the facility.

