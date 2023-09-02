A 12-year-old in southern California died after his gym teacher told him to run during a triple-digit heatwave, his family says

A view of Lake Elsinore, California, near where 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson lived. David McNew/Reuters

A 12-year-old boy died last week after his gym teacher told him to run in triple-digit temperatures.

While Yahshua Robinson's cause of death is unknown, his family says the heat was partly to blame.

Before he collapsed, Robinson asked his teacher for water and said he couldn't breathe, his aunt said.

A 12-year-old boy in southern California has died after his gym teacher told him to run in triple-digit heat.

Yahshua Robinson, a middle school student from Lake Elsinore, California, arrived to his gym class on Tuesday in the wrong clothes, Amarna Plummer, Robinson's aunt, told NBC Los Angeles. In response, Robinson's gym teacher made him run outdoors during high temperatures, Plummer said, describing what Robinson's fellow students had relayed to her.

"He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn't breathe. He was telling the kids this," Plummer told the outlet.

The LA Times reported that the Lake Elsinore United School District has confirmed Robinson's death.

"In this difficult moment, we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our students due to a medical emergency on one of our LEUSD campuses," the district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the family, friends, and our school community."

After Robinson collapsed, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died of cardiac arrest, Plummer wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for Robinson's family.

A spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Insider that police and fire officials arrived at the middle school Tuesday morning for "juvenile medical aid."

"The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased," the spokesperson wrote to Insider. "This is an ongoing investigation, and the cause of death is still pending."

While police have yet to confirm Robinson's cause of death, Plummer said his family believes the "sweltering heat" was partly to blame. The high temperature for Lake Elsinore that day was 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

