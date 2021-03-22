12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A 12-year-old boy waiting in line at a McDonald’s restaurant was stabbed in the neck Saturday, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police initially said the boy was in critical condition, but he was upgraded to stable condition, according to WTAE.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing on Saturday afternoon. Police say the boy was standing in line with his family when 51-year-old Charles Edward Turner tackled and slashed his neck, according to WPXI.

Turner also bit one of the boy’s family members who was trying to help, according to police, WPXI reported.

Turner later punched and kicked officers as he was taken into custody, according to WTAE.

The boy was transported to a hospital, according to police.

A box cutter and a piece of a razor blade that broke off it of were found by police where the stabbing took place, KDKA reported.

“It’s really quite a tragic thing on a beautiful Saturday downtown,” said Cara Cruz with the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, according to KDKA.

Turner was charged with criminal attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest, police say.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, according to police.

Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Latino Man Handcuffed for Two Hours After Escaping Atlanta Spa Shooting as Wife Died Inside

    Mario González's niece reveals that he was handcuffed "for like two hours" after escaping from Youngs Asian Massage while his wife was shot and killed inside.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • U.S. and allies set to announce coordinated sanctions on China over Uyghurs 'genocide'

    The Biden administration is working with Canada and Europe to put human rights pressure on Beijing.

  • Outcry in India after ripped jeans blamed for 'societal breakdown'

    Thousands of women across India are defiantly sharing photographs of themselves wearing ripped jeans, after the chief minister of one of India's northern states blamed "societal breakdown" on the clothing. Speaking at a workshop, Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat criticised an unnamed woman he had met on a flight: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?” Mr Rawat, who represents India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), caused further outrage by admitting he had looked the flight passenger “up and down” because of her clothing choice. Thousands of Indian women took to social media in disgust at Mr Rawat’s comments, sharing photographs of themselves in their ripped jeans and arguing they had the right to wear what they want. "Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society," said the model Navya Naveli Nanda.

  • Investigators Probe Possible Audio Confession in Kendrick Johnson’s Death

    The suspicious death of Kendrick Johnson, a Black teen whose body was found in a rolled-up mat in his school gym in 2013, is again under investigation, and a new development hints that a culprit in his death could be identified.

  • Man gets stuck in stranger’s chimney — then charged with murder, Arkansas police say

    The man faces several other charges.

  • Sister Wives ' Kody Brown Says He Only Sees Wife Meri 'Once in a Blue Moon': 'We Quit Dating'

    "He doesn't typically come to my house very often," said Meri Brown, one of Kody Brown's four wives, on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives

  • A Florida man was sentenced to 7 years after pretending to be associated with the Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation to scam hotels

    Aaron Barnes-Burpo and his co-defendant told hotels and other businesses they were with Wu-tang Clan and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the DOJ said.

  • Quavo Reportedly Didn't Take Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie

    Contrary to recent reports, Quavo didn't have the custom Bentley he gave to Saweetie repossessed, after she confirmed that the couple broke up.

  • The Shocking Family Triple Murder Case Roiling Humboldt County

    via FacebookShelly Moon’s overnight get-together with her cousins came to an abrupt and bloody halt in the early hours of a clear Wednesday morning.On the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation in northern California, 16-year-old Moon’s mother, Margarett, a Bear River tribal member, found the group drinking alcohol at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, according to an affidavit for a police search warrant. Within 30 minutes, the cousins had been picked up by family.But at some point, authorities said, a resident of the house invited then-18-year-old Mauricio Johnson, who is also related to the Moon family and Indigenous, to the home. And within two hours of the cousins leaving, statements from family and those familiar with the events—some of them second hand—included in the affidavit suggest Margarett Moon’s fiancé, Nikki Metcalf, found Johnson “getting with” her daughter.Metcalf reportedly hit Johnson, which is when things took a deadly turn, according to the affidavit, which contains information from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Investigator Scott Hicks. Johnson proceeded to shoot him and Margarett Moon, before fatally shooting teenager Shelly Moon as well and fleeing to Utah, according to statements in the affidavit, which was issued by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.The reason? “Because he did not want to have any witnesses,” a statement included in the affidavit says.‘La Llorona’ Is a Spellbinding Horror Movie About the ‘Silent Holocaust’ Against Indigenous PeopleNow Johnson, who was arrested in Utah on a murder warrant issued by the Humboldt County District Attorney’s office after allegedly being found with his mother, Melissa Johnson, and her boyfriend, Von Keener, is being held without bail. He is also fighting his extradition back to California, according to Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal.The crime involving a single family, which shocked this small community just off Highway 101, further emphasized the widespread issue of violence against Native people, especially women. A 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice found that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence, while research out of the Justice Department in 2008 found Native women on some tribal lands were murdered at more than 10 times the national average in some places. With a national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement calling for awareness and justice surrounding this crisis, crimes like these illustrate just how high the stakes truly are.“The last people you would think would be into any sort of, you know, situation like this or anything, would be Margarett, Nikki, and Shelly, you know?” Cameron Moon, 22, who is cousins with Shelly and Margarett Moon, told The Daily Beast. “So, to hear that it was all three, it... honestly, I broke down in tears.”Cameron Moon said he remembered Shelly volunteering for the local elementary school, helping to tutor the students. He described her as having a “giving heart,” just like her mother.In Humboldt County, authorities were alerted to the homicides at about 8:15 a.m on Feb. 10., when Shelly Moon’s surviving 13-year-old sister dialed 911 to report finding “her mother, sister, and father bleeding out,” according to the affidavit.“It’s just a tragedy all around,” Sheriff Honsal told The Daily Beast. “We can’t recall a time, you know, within my tenure here, that we’ve had a triple homicide. And so, this has taken this community by surprise and, you know, we’re all devastated.”Shelly Moon and Metcalf were both found dead, while Margarett Moon was still alive and transported to the nearest trauma center, according to the affidavit. She later succumbed to her injuries. All three had gunshot wounds to their heads. Tooele County Sheriff's Office David Moon, 32, who is Margarett Moon’s nephew and used to live with the family, said his sister picked up his daughter and niece from the home just 30 minutes before the shooting. He added that his sister told him Johnson, the accused killer, was acting “weird.” David Moon also said he learned from another cousin, who lived next door to Margarett Moon and her family, that Johnson and Keener banged on her door “frantic,” trying to get a ride, before Johnson allegedly fled the state later that morning.According to the affidavit, Mauricio Johnson’s brother Damon said the accused came to his home in the early morning on Feb. 10 with a pistol and blood on his clothes. Mauricio Johnson allegedly told him “he had shot someone and later clarified that he shot multiple people.”The affidavit states that following the shooting, authorities were able to track Melissa Johnson’s vehicle because it had been purchased at Sole Savers, a car dealer. Authorities were then able to find that vehicle, along with another associated with Mauricio Johnson, in Utah.By about 2 p.m. on Feb. 11, the Utah Highway Patrol caught up with the vehicles, which were running one in front of the other, about 30 miles west of Salt Lake City, according to Sergeant Evan Kirby of the Utah Highway Patrol. He told The Daily Beast they activated their emergency lights, and while the vehicle with Melissa Johnson in it stopped immediately, the other continued ahead. He said police threw out spikes and after about two miles, the vehicle containing Johnson and Keener stopped in the middle of the freeway.He said officers then “took them into custody safely. They didn’t resist or anything like that. They followed our commands.”Stephen Colbert Blames Trump’s ‘Kung Flu’ Racism for Anti-Asian Hate CrimesMelissa Johnson has since been released without charges, but Sheriff Honsal said aiding and abetting charges could come in the future. Keener was arrested on a parole violation and could also see aiding and abetting charges. He is being held without bail in Humboldt County jail.Melissa Johnson did not return messages seeking comment. Attempts to contact Mauricio Johnson and Keener’s attorneys were unsuccessful.According to Sheriff Honsal, California’s attorney general has issued a governor’s warrant in Utah Superior Court, requesting Johnson be sent back to Humboldt County. Sheriff Honsal said he expected Johnson to be back in custody in California within the next four weeks.Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming said her office had filed three counts of murder against Mauricio Johnson, as well as “special allegations for use of the firearm and for committing multiple murders.”She added, “As soon as he is extradited, he will be arraigned on those charges.”When asked about charges for Melissa Johnson and Keener, she said the investigation was ongoing, “but no charges as of now.”David Moon, who started a fundraising campaign to help raise money for the victims’ family, said Mauricio Johnson’s mom, Melissa, and Margarett Moon actually grew up together. He described his late aunt, Margarett, as someone who would “always do what she could to help anyone.” He said she had been depressed, but things were starting to look up after she met Metcalf and began working at the local elementary school.“She was, like, in a really bad spot before she met Nikki,” he said. “And then so when Nikki came, they got to be happy…. He was like everything that she needed. And he treated my little cousins like they were his kids.”Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria Chairwoman Josefina Cortez told The Daily Beast that they were not prepared to make a public statement on what happened, but did confirm that tribal police have been involved with the investigation.Jesse Armstrong, 31, said he worked with Margarett Moon for two years, through his role as parent-teacher facilitator for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, and coached her surviving 13-year-old daughter’s basketball team.He told The Daily Beast that she, along with other members of her all-Native team, spent the 2019 season working to spread awareness about MMIW. They painted red handprints across their mouths for games, which symbolize violence against Indigenous women, and wrote the name of a woman who has been missing since 1991 on their arms and legs.Armstrong said just months before the young girl found her family killed, she had been extremely devoted to the issue and had been trying to plan an awareness game out of state.“It’s just, you know, weird that a year ago they were supporting the movement with me in basketball, and now they’re part of the statistic,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photos Leaked by Texas Dem Reveal Inside of Overcrowded, Makeshift Border Patrol Facility

    New photos of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas reveal severe overcrowding in the makeshift shelter as the Biden administration struggles to handle a growing crisis at the border. Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) shared a series of photos of the soft-sided facility with Axios, telling the outlet that while each of the eight “pods” there has a 260-person occupancy, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors as of Sunday. Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children but did not tour that specific facility nor capture the photos himself, called them “terrible conditions for the children.” He called for the children to be moved more quickly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services. Border Patrol agents are “doing the best they can under the circumstances” but are “not equipped to care for kids” and “need help from the administration,” he said. Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) The photos offer a rare look at the deteriorating situation at the border, as the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at migrant housing facilities. CBP had 10,000 migrants in custody as of Saturday. Unaccompanied minors accounted for nearly half of those in custody. Thousands of migrants have been waiting for more than three days in border patrol facilities, according to the report. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” Cuellar said the U.S. has to “stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States.” “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries,” he said. Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) Mayorkas on Sunday underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” he said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.” Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) Mayorkas said that though the administration has warned migrants against seeking entry to the U.S. that border officials “will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children.” He also told CNN on Sunday that “a Border Patrol station is no place for a child” and the administration is “working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services that shelters them.”

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • A Pennsylvania prosecutor making $60 per hour got demoted because of his DoorDash side gig - where drivers make $17 per hour

    He got caught driving for the food delivery service DoorDash during hours he was supposed to be doing his job as a prosecutor.

  • Asian-American woman punched in face while heading to rally in Manhattan

    The 37-year-old woman was on her way to an Asian-American rally at the time of the attack.

  • Chris Pine Sets Pulses Racing During Shirtless Los Angeles Outing

    Chris Pine was seen shirtless out in Los Angeles while walking with his dog. Keep scrolling for the steamy photo.

  • My landlord gave me a waiver on rent as I waited for Section 8 rental assistance — 25 years later, she wants me to pay $1,700

    ‘The owner has a little black book and demands that I pay her back the debt that was supposedly waived years ago.’

  • John Oliver slams Meghan McCain over 'giving space' for Asian hate to grow

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver spoke about the rise in violence against Asian Americans over the last year, and for a moment concentrated specifically on the rhetoric that many believe has played a part in it. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the phrase “the China virus” when referring to COVID-19. Despite warnings it could lead to anti-Asian sentiment, The View co-host Meghan McCain had this to say when discussing the use of the phrase last year. “I think if the left wants to focus on PC labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump reelected,” McCain said. “I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan (China). I don't have a problem with it.” “Oh, good, Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it,” Oliver said in response. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive! Instead, gather round, and take the word of a wealthy white woman who's dressed like she's about to lay off 47 people over zoom.” Following the deadly shooting spree in Georgia last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian women, McCain posted a tweet reading ,”STOP ASIAN HATE.” But Oliver believes the damage caused by McCain and others who were okay with the term “China virus” has already been done. “A fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact,” Oliver said, “but there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for that hate to grow.”

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Why can't the IRS just send Americans a refund – or a bill?

    U.S. taxpayers spend more than $2 billion annually in tax preparation fees. Nora Carol Photography/Getty ImagesThe Internal Revenue Service has postponed the April 15 tax filing deadline to May 17. If taxpayers need even more time to file federal returns, the agency added, they can request an extension until Oct. 15. “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. The announcement may come as welcome news for many Americans, but it also raises an important question: Why should taxpayers have to navigate the tedious, costly tax filing system at all? The case for a ‘simple return’ In 1985, President Ronald Reagan promised a “return-free” tax system in which half of all Americans would never fill out a tax return again. Under the framework, taxpayers with simple returns would automatically receive a refund or a letter detailing any tax owed. Taxpayers with more complicated returns would use the system in place today. In 2006, President Barack Obama’s chief economist, Austan Goolsbee, premiered the “simple return,” where taxpayers would receive already completed tax forms for their review or correction. Goolsbee estimated his system would save taxpayers more than US$2 billion a year in tax preparation fees. Though never implemented, the two proposals illustrate what we all know: No one enjoys filling out tax forms. So why do we have to? A costly and time-consuming system Return-free filing is not difficult. At least 30 countries permit return-free filing, including Denmark, Sweden, Spain and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, 95% of American taxpayers receive more than 30 types of information returns that let the government know their exact income. These information returns give the government everything it needs in order to fill out most taxpayers’ returns. The U.S. system is 10 times more expensive than tax systems in 36 other countries with robust economies. But those costs vanish in a return-free system, as would the 2.6 billion hours Americans spend on tax preparation each year. Maybe you’re wondering whether Congress is just behind the times, unaware that it can release us from tax preparation? Not true. As an expert on the U.S. tax system, I see America’s costly and time-consuming tax reporting system as a consequence of its relationship with the commercial tax preparation industry, which lobbies Congress to maintain the status quo. The United Kingdom is among dozens of countries that permit return-free filing for some taxpayers. Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Commercial tax preparation Almost 20 years ago, Congress directed the IRS to provide low-income taxpayers with free tax preparation. The agency responded in 2002 with “Free File,” a public-private partnership between the government and the tax preparation industry. As part of the deal, the IRS agreed to not compete with the private sector in the free tax preparation market. In 2007, the House of Representatives rejected legislation to provide free, government tax preparation. And in 2019, Congress tried to legally bar the IRS from ever providing free online tax preparation services. Only a public outcry turned the tide. The public part of Free File consists of the IRS herding taxpayers to commercial tax preparation websites. The private part consists of those commercial entities diverting taxpayers toward costly alternatives. According to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, which oversees IRS activities, private partners use computer code to hide the free websites and take unsuspecting taxpayers to paid sites. Should a taxpayer discover a free preparation alternative, the private preparers impose various restrictions such as income or the use of various forms as an excuse to kick taxpayers back to paid preparation. Consequently, of the more than 100 million taxpayers eligible for free help, 35% end up paying for tax preparation and 60% never even visit the free websites. Instead of 70% of Americans receiving free tax preparation, commercial companies whittle that percentage down to 3%. Tax savings and evasion Perhaps you are guessing that there are valid policy justifications for avoiding government and empowering the private sector. Judge those arguments yourself. One argument from commercial tax preparers is that taxpayers will miss out on valuable tax savings if they rely on free government preparation. In fact, the government software would reflect the same laws used by the paid preparers with the same access to tax saving deductions or credits. Further, tax preparers like H & R Block promise to pay all taxes and interest resulting from a failed audit. As a result, these services have every incentive to take conservative, pro-government tax positions. A second argument is that government-prepared tax returns encourage tax evasion. In a no-return system, the government reveals its knowledge of the taxpayer’s income before the taxpayer files. Thus, the argument goes, the taxpayer knows if the government has missed something and has reason to let the mistake stand. But taxpayers already know what information forms the government has because they receive duplicates of those forms. The incentive to lie does not increase because the taxpayer avoids weeks of tax preparation. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.] Bolstering the anti-taxers Finally, there is the anti-tax argument for onerous tax preparation: Keep tax preparation unpleasant to fuel anti-tax sentiment. In the past, Republicans argued against high taxes. But after decades of tax cuts, Americans are no longer swayed by that argument. Exasperating tax preparation, according to this argument, helps keep the anti-tax fever high. And that fuels public hate for government and the tax system. Unfortunately, the anti-tax contingent’s desire to force Americans to spend time and money on tax preparation dovetails with the tax preparation industry’s desire to collect billions of dollars in fees. Tax preparation companies lobby Congress to keep tax preparation costly and complicated. Indeed, Intuit, maker of TurboTax, the tax preparation software, lists government tax preparation as a threat to its business model. One example is the earned income tax credit, a government program for low-income people. The credit is so complicated that 20% of the people who are eligible never file. If the government prepared people’s tax returns, that 20% would receive government support. Nonetheless, Intuit has lobbied lawmakers to make the credit more complicated, thereby driving more taxpayers to paid preparation services. To date, the tax preparation industry has kept the system complicated because the potential cost to it in terms of lost revenue is vast. Only public outcry can change the system.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Beverly Moran, Vanderbilt University. Read more:As Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout splutters, we need transparency about when international borders might reopenHow American tax laws encourage inequality Beverly Moran does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.