12-year-old struck by gunfire while inside Newport News home

A 12-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while inside his home early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the first block of Spur Drive, inside the Warwick Mobile Home Community, around 12:43 a.m. There, they found the boy with “at least one” gunshot wound deemed to be non-life threatening. A police spokesperson said he may have been hit more than once.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The boy was inside and the shooting was outside; bullets traveled through the wall, a police spokesperson said.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 911 or 757-247-2500.

